A match considered a lock for Wrestlemania 42 card

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch Reportedly Locked for WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42, set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium, features a highly anticipated clash between returning legend AJ Lee and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch as one of the card’s most confirmed bouts.

Their rivalry kicked off last September when Lee teamed with CM Punk to target Lynch, securing submission wins with her Black Widow over Lynch’s Dis-arm-her at events like Wrestlepalooza and Survivor Series WarGames. Lynch recently reclaimed her title from Maxxine Dupri, sparking talk of the gold being on the line, with fans buzzing about this generational showdown while some note the storyline’s slow build since fall 2025.

(source: WrestleVotes)