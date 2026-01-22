1/22/26 TNA on AMC Recap

– In the opening Contest, Cedric Alexander scored an upset win over Moose Of The System.

– TNA World Champion Mike Santana comes to the ring and opens up about his journey. He talks about returning to TNA after battling anxiety, depression, and drug addiction, and recalls telling a cameraman after Rebellion that he would rise to the top. Santana reflects on his resilience—getting back up every time he was knocked down—and credits AJ Styles for inspiring and helping make his success possible. He closes by acknowledging that as champion, he knows everyone’s now targeting him.

The face.

The standard.

The HEART AND SOUL. https://t.co/qsClQj4wA2 — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) January 23, 2026

– Backstage with Gia Miller, Mustafa Ali is informed that he’ll face Jeff Hardy, one-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions, later tonight. Ali rudely tells Gia to shut up, then vows to defeat Jeff Hardy just like he did Elijah at Genesis. He ends the segment mockingly, saying, “Thank you for your time, and in Ali we trust.”

– Indi Hartwell defeated M by Elegance with a roll-up pin. After the match, M and Heather continued attacking Indi until Ash tried to intervene. The Angel Warriors came out to help Indi, but in a shocking turn, Ash attacked Lei Ying Lee from behind, turning on her.

– Feast or Fired is up next. 2026 TNA Feast of Fired Winners. We will find out what each briefcase holds next week on Impact.

Eric Young

Steve Maclin

Trey Miguel

Eddie Edwards

The match ended with Steve Maclin capturing Briefcase Number 2, the returning Trey Miguel capturing Briefcase Number 4 and Eddie Edwards of the System capturing Briefcase Number 3. Who will get a TNA World Title Shot, Who will get a X-Division Title Shot, who will get a World Tag Team Title Shot and Who Will be Fired?

– In the parking lot, TNA World Champion Mike Santana confronts Call Your Shot winner Nic Nemeth. Mike warns Nic to think carefully before speaking. Nic responds by saying he noticed all the briefcases around and that Santana now has many targets on his back. He admits Santana’s performance impressed him but criticizes him for thinking with his heart instead of his head, warning that emotional champions don’t last long. The tension escalates, leading to a brawl between the two.

– Next week on Impact, Nic Nemeth will go 1 on 1 with BDE.

– Elayna Black appears on the ramp and introduces herself confidently, saying it won’t take long for fans to learn who she is because she’s the only woman worth watching in the Knockouts Division. She boasts about being the first to hit one million views on TNA’s social media in just 24 hours and claims she always makes headlines no matter what she does. Elayna ends by warning that after she defeats whoever steps up next week, she’ll make it clear she’s next in line for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

– Backstage, Santino Marella and Daria discuss Elayna Black, with Daria saying Elayna could be the future of the Knockouts Division. Santino replies that time will tell, but Daria interrupts, insisting they’ll find out next week and that she’ll be right as always. Then Arianna walks in, asking to speak to her father privately. She apologizes for hurting Santino both physically and emotionally, admitting she didn’t mean the cruel things she said. Arianna explains that Stacks influenced her, making her believe Santino hadn’t done enough for her. The heartfelt moment ends with father and daughter hugging.

– Jeff Hardy defeated Mustafa Ali of Order 4 Via Swanton Bomb, thanks to the distraction by Elijah and with the Righteous looking on.

– Announced next week’s TNA Impact – AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann

– Bryan Myers and Eddie Edwards betrayed Moose and JDC, aligning themselves with Cedric Alexander and Bear Bronson to carry out the attack.