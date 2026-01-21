WWE News and Notes

– The original planned card for SummerSlam 2025, which was later changed due to various reasons.

* Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker
* Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins
* Demon Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Jey Uso vs. Rusev
* Bella Twins vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (Tag Titles)

– The Rock says the talks between him and Saudi Arabia are “good, they’re always good”

– Bruce Prichard pitched for Pat McAfee to defeat GUNTHER at the Backlash PLE last year.

His reasoning was that GUNTHER winning would have been too predictable.

(source: WWE Unreal, Season 2)

The Miz at the National Championship game:

