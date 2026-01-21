Triple H on childhood obesity: “270 percent increase from 50 years ago”

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6387964917112

Triple H addressed the issue of childhood obesity while voicing strong support for nutrition changes associated with the Donald Trump administration, repeatedly stressing how serious the problem has become. He called the statistics “mind-boggling”, pointing out a “270 percent increase [in childhood obesity] from 50 years ago” and emphasizing that “one in five kids is obese.” He warned that, statistically, “they will spend the rest of their life obese” and that “they will have chronic diseases because of it.”

Levesque stressed that the focus needs to be on prevention, not delayed treatment, explaining that “the biggest, significant change you can make is exercise and nutrition” and that “it’s not treating it down the line, it’s treating it now while you’re young.” He made it clear that he believes the issue is fixable, stating plainly, “We can change that.”

He also pushed back on critics of the updated food pyramid, saying, “I truly believe that most nutritionists that disagree with it, it’s because they were taught wrong from the beginning.” According to Triple H, “they were taught nutrition in the wrong way,” and that’s why he believes “the flip of the food pyramid is the correct call.” He added that he feels strongly that this approach is “in children’s best interest.”

Beyond diet, Triple H emphasized daily physical activity and personal responsibility, saying people need to “put down their phones, get out there, exercise.” He urged kids to “get healthy, work out, play, go outside, ride a bike, play basketball, play baseball,” and to “do something active every day.” He closed by tying health to long-term success, promising that “the accomplishment that you feel from doing those things will lead to success in the rest of your life.”

