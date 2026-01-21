The Hollywood Reporter explains the future of AEW TV once WBD splits

The Hollywood Reporter is carrying an extensive story on the future of AEW on a Netflix-owned Warner Bros. after a 519-page joint proxy statement was filed yesterday with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

AEW programming like Dynamite and Collision will remain with the Global Linear Networks company controlled by Discovery once the split is done and streaming will remain on HBO Max throughout the rest of the current AEW/WBD contract.

If AEW renews its media rights deal with Discovery’s TNT and TBS, their streaming will depart HBO Max and join the TNT Sports streaming app which will launch once the WBD separates.

The report also confirm that WBD owns a minority stake in AEW, a stake which is valued less than 10% otherwise they would have to legally report it. The stake will remain with Global Linear Networks once the split takes place, taking Warner Bros. out of the picture.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996