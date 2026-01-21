Stephanie Vaquer on over coming challenges, R-Truth says thank you, Becky Lynch get emotional (video)

Stephanie Vaquer (via Instagram) speaks about “Over Coming” Challenges as Champion and she will return to show an honorable Champion:

Being a champion means facing challenges, overcoming injuries, and returning to the ring stronger than ever ,
you have no idea what a true champion really is.

I will return, and I will personally show you what it truly means to be an honorable and real champion

– R-Truth via X:

Becky Lynch got emotional at MetLife Stadium, thinking about her dad sitting in the front row at WrestleMania 35 when she main evented the show.

