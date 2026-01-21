Nikki Cross, Jelly Roll, and Priscilla Kelly notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
231

– Priscilla Kelly has returned to X:

– Jelly Roll personally pitched the idea to Triple H to lose his SummerSlam match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul:

– Nikki Cross says Bray Wyatt and his fireflies will always light the way for The Wyatt Sicks in WWE:

