Nikki Cross, Jelly Roll, and Priscilla Kelly notes

– Priscilla Kelly has returned to X:

how can i piss off the internet today? pic.twitter.com/aPhIWunoSB — Priscilla Kelly (@HellsFavoritePK) January 20, 2026

– Jelly Roll personally pitched the idea to Triple H to lose his SummerSlam match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul:

Jelly Roll personally pitched the idea to Triple H to lose his SummerSlam match against Drew & Logan. One of the best celeb wrestlers #WWEUnreal

pic.twitter.com/nTSUiHs3rh — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) January 20, 2026

– Nikki Cross says Bray Wyatt and his fireflies will always light the way for The Wyatt Sicks in WWE: