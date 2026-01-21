New talent debuting on AEW Dynamite, Roxanne Perez received backstage praise, Maryse note

– FTR faces the recently signed Alec Price and Jordan Oliver in their AEW Dynamite debut clash. The high-flying indie team, known as ‘Bustah and the Brain,’ earned their contracts at Limitless Wrestling’s Rumble and now challenge Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a non-title match at Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena. Jordan Oliver called it the ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ against ‘absolute legends,’ while Alec Price warned they’d get ‘drizown’ if they slip up. This tune-up comes as FTR prepares for a title defense against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle on January 28, amid a stacked card featuring Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and more.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Orlando, FL

8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

– Roxanne Perez was praised within WWE in recent weeks as she had been banged up but worked around it in the weeks leading up to and including the European tour, reports Mike Johnson.

– Maryse turns 43 today.