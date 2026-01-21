More WWE News and Notes

– WWE has filed a trademark for “Royce Keys.”

The Miz wishes his wife Maryse happy birthday:

Roman Reigns said he wants to do both movies and WWE at the same time without leaving WWE.

“I wanted to be the first guy who can do both, damn near lead a movie and still main event a PPV. I don’t want to stop being a WWE star just to wear other hats.”

Johnny Gargano posts an emotional goodbye to Tommaso Ciampa after announcing he’s leaving WWE:

DIY wasn’t just a tag team…it was a brotherhood.
From redefining tag team wrestling in NXT to emotional highs, and historic championship moments…they absolutely helped changed the game forever.
No matter where the road leads next…
DIY is forever. 🖤

