More WWE News and Notes

– WWE has filed a trademark for “Royce Keys.”

– The Miz wishes his wife Maryse happy birthday:

Happy Birthday to the love of my life @MaryseMizanin.

From the moment I met you, I knew. I fell instantly in love and somehow, every day, I fall even more. You’re beautiful, hardworking, creative, and the heart of our family. I’m so lucky it’s you. Always. Now let’s eat cake. pic.twitter.com/tsJKg200EX — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 21, 2026

– Roman Reigns said he wants to do both movies and WWE at the same time without leaving WWE.

Roman Reigns said he wants to do both movies & WWE at the same time without leaving WWE. "I wanted to be the first guy who can do both, damn near lead a movie and still main event a PPV. I don’t want to stop being a WWE star just to wear other hats." 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5FuUAjsMwg — tribal chief ☝🏻🩸 (@luireigns) January 21, 2026

– Johnny Gargano posts an emotional goodbye to Tommaso Ciampa after announcing he’s leaving WWE:

DIY wasn’t just a tag team…it was a brotherhood.

From redefining tag team wrestling in NXT to emotional highs, and historic championship moments…they absolutely helped changed the game forever.

No matter where the road leads next…

DIY is forever. 🖤