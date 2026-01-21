More WWE News and Notes

– WWE has filed a trademark for “Royce Keys.”
– The Miz wishes his wife Maryse happy birthday:
Happy Birthday to the love of my life @MaryseMizanin.
From the moment I met you, I knew. I fell instantly in love and somehow, every day, I fall even more.
You’re beautiful, hardworking, creative, and the heart of our family. I’m so lucky it’s you. Always.
Now let’s eat cake. pic.twitter.com/tsJKg200EX
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 21, 2026
– Roman Reigns said he wants to do both movies and WWE at the same time without leaving WWE.
"I wanted to be the first guy who can do both, damn near lead a movie and still main event a PPV. I don’t want to stop being a WWE star just to wear other hats."
— tribal chief ☝🏻🩸 (@luireigns) January 21, 2026
– Johnny Gargano posts an emotional goodbye to Tommaso Ciampa after announcing he’s leaving WWE:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/BqyMfDjj97
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 21, 2026
DIY wasn’t just a tag team…it was a brotherhood.
From redefining tag team wrestling in NXT to emotional highs, and historic championship moments…they absolutely helped changed the game forever.
No matter where the road leads next…
DIY is forever. 🖤