MJF on Alec Price and Jordan Oliver, Rollins hates MITB ladder matches, new “The System” member

MJF comments on AEW’s new talents Alec Price and Jordan Oliver:

“I really think there gonna be special. I think in 2-3 years time if those guys train really hard, get themselves in the gym, put some more mass on, these guys are going to be legitimate contenders in the tag team of our promotion.”

– A new member of ” The System” will be revealed live on Thursday on TNA Impact:

Seth Rollins explained why hates Money in the bank ladder matches:

“So ladder matches are like that, you know, moving parts and you just can’t control how things are going to happen. Random ladders breaking. There’s whole bunch else going on. They’re never on the right spot. You know Something’s not happening”

(source: My Mom’s Basement/ Robbie Fox)

