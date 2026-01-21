Logan Paul says online criticism of Triple H is unfair, Brock Lesnar behind the scenes (videos)

– Behind the scenes of Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam 2025:

Behind the scenes of Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam 2025 (WWE Unreal S2) pic.twitter.com/pOQHdLGSRF — ansi don (@lilansidon) January 20, 2026

(source: WWE Unreal)

– Lil Yachty says a lot of the online criticism about Triple H is unfair:

Lil Yachty says a lot of the online criticism about Triple H is unfair Logan Paul: “I’m telling you as an insider it’s not his fault.” (Impaulsive) pic.twitter.com/HLfyGm1rVP — Vick (@Vick_8122) January 21, 2026

(source: Impaulsive)