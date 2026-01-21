Logan Paul says online criticism of Triple H is unfair, Brock Lesnar behind the scenes (videos)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
318

– Behind the scenes of Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam 2025:

(source: WWE Unreal)

– Lil Yachty says a lot of the online criticism about Triple H is unfair:

Logan Paul: “I’m telling you as an insider it’s not his fault.”

It’s human nature, unfortunately, how easy is it to just assign blame. ‘It’s your fault. We hate you.’ When in realities, most situations have a lot of nuance.”

(source: Impaulsive)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here