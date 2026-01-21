Cody Rhodes on Brock Lesnar (video), Seth Rollins says he watches the shows from the Gorilla Position

– Cody Rhodes on Brock Lesnar as a pro wrestler:
Cody Rhodes on Brock Lesnar as a pro wrestler
“His professionalism is so underrated. He is one of, if not, the most professional and understanding of what we wanted.”
(Flagrant) pic.twitter.com/RzUGIh1qJB
— ansi don (@lilansidon) January 21, 2026
(source: Flagrant)
– Seth Rollins says he watch every show start to finish from Gorilla Position.
“I watch every show from start to finish, unless I’m really distracted by something like I have a lot going on that day. I sit and watch the monitor for the whole thing…that’s where I sit usually.”
(source: My Mom’s Basement/ Robbie Fox)