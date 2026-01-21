Change a plans for AEW Collision, familiar face works the AEW taping

By
staff
-
0
252

AEW Collision this Saturday live from Arlington is canceled due to weather conditions.

Former WWE star Baron Corbin, now Bishop Dyer, surprised fans with an AEW debut in an 8-man tag dark match before Dynamite tapings. He teamed with Martin Stone and Better Together against Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Brady Booker, and Elijah Drago, but the Gunn side won via Billy’s sleeper slam. Free from WWE since November 2024, Dyer has thrived on indies with MLW tag titles and connections to AEW talents like MJF, sparking cheers from fans while drawing mixed takes from WWE holdouts. No TV contract yet, but his size and skills position him for potential midcard action.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here