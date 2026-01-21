Change a plans for AEW Collision, familiar face works the AEW taping

AEW Collision this Saturday live from Arlington is canceled due to weather conditions.

Due to impending weather conditions in the region, the #AEWCollision live event originally scheduled for this Saturday, January 24 at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas has been canceled. Impacted fans will receive an email with instructions for a refund within the next 24-48…

Former WWE star Baron Corbin, now Bishop Dyer, surprised fans with an AEW debut in an 8-man tag dark match before Dynamite tapings. He teamed with Martin Stone and Better Together against Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Brady Booker, and Elijah Drago, but the Gunn side won via Billy’s sleeper slam. Free from WWE since November 2024, Dyer has thrived on indies with MLW tag titles and connections to AEW talents like MJF, sparking cheers from fans while drawing mixed takes from WWE holdouts. No TV contract yet, but his size and skills position him for potential midcard action.

Bishop Dyer FKA Baron Corbin has arrived in a bonus AEW match ahead of #AEWDynamite