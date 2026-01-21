Chad Gable update, Rollins recalls telling Renee Young about his relationship with Becky Lynch (video)

– There have been internal pitches for Chad Gable to return on the January 26 episode of Monday Night RAW in Toronto.

(source: PWInsider)

Seth Rollins says Renee Young was among the first individuals he told about his relationship with Becky Lynch.

“Mr’s Moxley [Renee Young] she was like ‘of course, of course, yes, of course, absolutely’ You guys are perfect for each other’ She was so excited about it”

(source: My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox)

