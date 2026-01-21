Chad Gable update, Rollins recalls telling Renee Young about his relationship with Becky Lynch (video)

– There have been internal pitches for Chad Gable to return on the January 26 episode of Monday Night RAW in Toronto.

CHAD GABLE IS ABSOLUTELY JACKED BRO IS TRYING TO GET THAT 2002 TRIPLE H PHYSIQUE 😭 pic.twitter.com/vqchNvWesR — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 20, 2026

(source: PWInsider)

– Seth Rollins says Renee Young was among the first individuals he told about his relationship with Becky Lynch.

“Mr’s Moxley [Renee Young] she was like ‘of course, of course, yes, of course, absolutely’ You guys are perfect for each other’ She was so excited about it”

(source: My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox)