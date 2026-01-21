Cena shares thrilling hair restoration results 14 Months post-surgery

The WWE star and actor first consulted Atlanta surgeon Dr. Ken Anderson 24 months ago, undergoing surgery followed by ongoing platelet-rich plasma and exosome treatments. Cena posted before-and-after photos showing a dramatic change from his thinning crown, calling it life-changing in a 2025 People interview. Fans celebrated his discipline with comments like treating his scalp like a gym, while wrestling humor recalled old storylines with ex-WWE star Ken Anderson.

