Cena shares thrilling hair restoration results 14 Months post-surgery

The WWE star and actor first consulted Atlanta surgeon Dr. Ken Anderson 24 months ago, undergoing surgery followed by ongoing platelet-rich plasma and exosome treatments. Cena posted before-and-after photos showing a dramatic change from his thinning crown, calling it life-changing in a 2025 People interview. Fans celebrated his discipline with comments like treating his scalp like a gym, while wrestling humor recalled old storylines with ex-WWE star Ken Anderson.

24 months ago I met @KenAndersonMD He stressed the importance of scalp and hair health and how consistent treatment and work on my end would help my cause. 14 months post surgery I couldn’t be happier! Thank you Doc for today’s PRP and exsosome treatment. I’m keeping up my “daily… — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 21, 2026

John, it’s always great to see you at the center. Your results really reflect the consistency and commitment you’ve brought to the process from day one. Staying disciplined with your routine makes all the difference, and it’s been an honor to be part of your journey. — Ken Anderson, MD, FISHRS, ABHRS (@KenAndersonMD) January 21, 2026