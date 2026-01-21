Bobby Duncum Sr. passes away, possible new WWE roster addition, Bully Ray note

– WWE posted:

WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Duncum Sr. has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Duncum Sr.'s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/zBqdH3Z0O7 pic.twitter.com/USEaZzuL3M — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2026

– On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that there is a strong indication that former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL is on his way to WWE.

– Fightful Select reports Bully Ray helped produce backstage segments at TNA’s AMC premiere with Frankie Kazarian, AJ Styles and Mike Santana, among other things. He also gave a speech ahead of the show to pump up the roster, which members of the team said were received well.