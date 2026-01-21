Bobby Duncum Sr. passes away, possible new WWE roster addition, Bully Ray note

– WWE posted:

– On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that there is a strong indication that former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL is on his way to WWE.

Fightful Select reports Bully Ray helped produce backstage segments at TNA’s AMC premiere with Frankie Kazarian, AJ Styles and Mike Santana, among other things. He also gave a speech ahead of the show to pump up the roster, which members of the team said were received well.

