Andrade El Idolo vs. Gabe Kidd announced, Booker T on Obi Femi, plus a Gunther note

– Andrade El Idolo vs Gabe Kidd in a #1 Contender’s match at New Beginning in Osaka on February 11th:

– GUNTHER told a WWE fan who travelled nine hours to meet him at a recent meet and greet that they need to “do something better with their time”

– Oba Femi is someone “you don’t want to drop the ball with,” says Booker T.

“A guy like Oba Femi, you don’t want to drop the ball with a guy like that. You want to bring him in and you want to bring him white hot, and I think that’s what they’re going to do. I mean, I think Oba Femi has the potential to go on one of those somewhat Goldberg runs, where he’s unbeatable until he gets to that one guy, you know. This is a guy that can, you know, get his first title shot and actually win it once he gets on the main roster. So, I’m looking forward to seeing exactly what Oba does.”

(Source: Hall of Fame Podcast)