1/21/26 AEW Dynamite Recap

AEW Dynamite Results -J anuary 21, 2026
• Dynamite kicks off with MJF
MJF celebrates his win over Bandido and declares that 2026 will be the year of The Devil, and no one can stop him
Brody King interrupts and challenges MJF to a match unless he is afraid
MJF declines and says Brody must earn a shot
• The Death Riders beat The Don Callis Family in a Street Fight
After the match Jon Moxley tells Don Callis to have his boy face him
• Samoa Joe beats Speedball Mike Bailey
• Thekla challenges Kris Statlander to a match for the AEW Women’s Title on next week’s Dynamite
Julia Hart challenges Willow Nightingale to a match for the TBS Title on Collision
• FTR beat Jordan Oliver & Alec Price
• Kenny Omega beats Josh Alexander
After the match Omega declares he’s coming for MJF & The AEW World Title
• Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford beat Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa
• Swerve Strickland defeats Kevin Knight