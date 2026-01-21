1/21/26 AEW Dynamite Recap

AEW Dynamite Results -J anuary 21, 2026

• Dynamite kicks off with MJF

MJF celebrates his win over Bandido and declares that 2026 will be the year of The Devil, and no one can stop him

Brody King interrupts and challenges MJF to a match unless he is afraid

MJF declines and says Brody must earn a shot

• The Death Riders beat The Don Callis Family in a Street Fight

After the match Jon Moxley tells Don Callis to have his boy face him

• Samoa Joe beats Speedball Mike Bailey

• Thekla challenges Kris Statlander to a match for the AEW Women’s Title on next week’s Dynamite

Julia Hart challenges Willow Nightingale to a match for the TBS Title on Collision

• FTR beat Jordan Oliver & Alec Price

• Kenny Omega beats Josh Alexander

After the match Omega declares he’s coming for MJF & The AEW World Title

• Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford beat Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa

• Swerve Strickland defeats Kevin Knight