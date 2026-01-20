WWE Unreal Season 2 reveals backstage chaos and heartfelt moments, Valkyria after Summerslam loss

– Season 2 of Netflix’s Unreal, out today, pulls back the curtain on WWE’s creative process with clips showing Bruce Prichard pushing for Pat McAfee to pin Gunther, Road Dogg’s frustrations over bookings like Ron Cena vs. John Cena, and scrapped SummerSlam 2025 plans such as Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker. Becky Lynch shared that her current contract might mark her WWE farewell after motherhood, while John Cena offered a pep talk to a crying Lyra Valkyria after her tough SummerSlam match with Lynch. Directed by Chris Weaver, the series spotlights stars like Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley, highlighting how ideas evolve amid injuries and debates into the final product.

– In the premiere of WWE Unreal Season 2, Lyra Valkyria relives her No Disqualification title challenge against Becky Lynch on August 3, 2025, which unraveled with botches, a quiet crowd, and Bayley interference leading to her defeat. Overwhelmed, she called it one of her worst performances, but John Cena offered encouragement nearby, while Lynch praised her as wrestling’s future hope. Fans connected with her perfectionism, respecting the real passion that drives her rise from NXT to Raw stardom.

