WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Brussels, Belgium / Tue Jan 20, 2026

The Complete Results from Forest National:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez
- Dragon Lee defeats The New Day: Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston)
- Maxxine Dupri defeats Roxanne Perez
- CM Punk and AJ Styles defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
- Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria
- GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso
- Main Event: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ. McIntyre retains the title
Thanks to @_grcnx in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam