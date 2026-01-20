WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Brussels, Belgium / Tue Jan 20, 2026

The Complete Results from Forest National:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

  1. Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez
  2. Dragon Lee defeats The New Day: Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston)
  3. Maxxine Dupri defeats Roxanne Perez
  4. CM Punk and AJ Styles defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
  5. Liv Morgan defeats Lyra Valkyria
  6. GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso
  7. Main Event: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ. McIntyre retains the title

Thanks to @_grcnx in attendance

CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam

