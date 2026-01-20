WWE News and Notes

– Je’Von Evans is reportedly okay after his RAW match was stopped, with no confirmed injury. Officials were mainly concerned about a possible concussion, but after being checked backstage, it does not appear he suffered one, though it hasn’t been fully confirmed. He was well enough to leave with the roster and continue traveling.

(Source: PWInsider)

– The King of the Ring final at Night of Champions was planned to be Cody Rhodes vs. Rusev. The Queen of the Ring final was planned to be Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia.

(Unreal Season 2)

– Finn Balor comments on losing to CM Punk on RAW and failing to win the World Championship in Belfast:

“You know it’s true what they say…there’s really no place like home. Thank you so much Belfast!”

(source: Balor via WWE on X)

– AJ Styles vs Gunther with AJ’s Career on the line is made official for The Royal Rumble: