WWE European tour comes to a close today with final show in Brussels

The January WWE European tour comes to a close today with one final non-televised live event in Brussels, Belgium.

This tour took WWE Superstars and crew across seven countries, participating in a total of 12 events including four television tapings.

Germany, Scotland, Denmark, England, Poland, Northern Ireland, and Belgium were the selected ones to play a role in the Road to the Royal Rumble, with everyone soon boarding a plane again to travel to Saudi Arabia for Smackdown and the Royal Rumble premium live event later next week.

WWE did not announce another tour yet, with only a live Raw from London’s O2 Arena on the calendar for June 22.

