Viewership for TNA’s debut on AMC (updated), update on the Royal Rumble venue, Hayes on Naomi

– TNA on AMC debut averaged 173,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.04

– Royal Rumble stadium nears completion in Riyadh:

Royal Rumble stadium nears completion in Riyadh 🎥: @wrestlng pic.twitter.com/on50rhRPuM — J O H N (@RomanEra0) January 20, 2026

– Michael Hayes expressed his shock at Naomi’s WWE walkout in 2022. He said, “I was very surprised and shocked that Trin decided to get up and walk out.” He also emphasized his view that it was the wrong decision, saying, “That’s the wrong thing to do. That’s just the wrong thing to do.” Hayes explained that in his opinion, “You work the show, and you work the show not because you don’t want to then. It’s for down the line when things cool off.”

