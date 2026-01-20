Update on Trey Miguel’s AEW release, a new wrestling couple in TNA

– Trey Miguel’s release was reportedly a decision from above AEW, believed to be Warner Bros. Discovery, tied to a 2020 homophobic post he had apologized for, with no other incidents cited.

Backstage, there was frustration, as Miguel is well-liked and no AEW contacts supported the move. TNA sources said he’s had no issues there, and at least one WBD contact disagreed with the decision.

(Source: Fightful)

– Elayna Black (Cora Jade) now dating fellow TNA Wrestling star KC Navarro.