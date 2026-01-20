Unreal series reveals reaction to R-Truth’s release (video), JBL responds to a Ricochet GIF

Steve Gerweck
John Bradshaw Layfield responds to a Ricochet gif of a “Double Moonsault” & Ricochet responds:

“Road Dogg” Brian James, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes recall finding out that R-Truth had been released by WWE:

