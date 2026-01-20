Unreal series reveals reaction to R-Truth’s release (video), JBL responds to a Ricochet GIF

John Bradshaw Layfield responds to a Ricochet gif of a “Double Moonsault” & Ricochet responds:

It is so frustrating to see these kids do these crazy things and no one, not one, gives Ron and I credit. https://t.co/gA0gTgbQfa — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 19, 2026

“Road Dogg” Brian James, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes recall finding out that R-Truth had been released by WWE:

"Road Dogg" Brian James, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes recall finding out that R-Truth had been released by WWE 😢pic.twitter.com/8UHumbR8uz — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 20, 2026