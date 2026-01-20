Rollins on fan interactions, season 3 of Netflix’s Unreal announced, AAA star signed to a WWE contract

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirms that unlike the rest of the AAA Roster, Vikingo is signed to a WWE contract. The rest of the AAA roster are contracted directly to FILLIP, which co-owns the holding company that controls AAA alongside TKO.

– WWE Unreal has been renewed for Season 3, which is set to premiere this summer.

– WWE’s Seth Rollins opens up about fan interactions:

“Being in the spotlight to an extent, we have so many fans, they’re strangers, technically speaking.

“You meet someone who’s a fan, and they get the opportunity to tell you what you mean to them, if you’ve changed their life.

“In some instances, they’ll tell you that you saved their life, on occasion.

“I think that is crazy, in a good way. Like, wow, I didn’t know I had such an impact on this random human being because you live in your own bubble, and you know how you affect people on a daily basis that you interact with, but you don’t think about how your reach affects people all over the world.”

(source: CBR In Studio)