Powerhouse Hobbs/WWE update, Unreal series reveals scrapped WWE matches and wild pitches

– WWE Unreal Season 2 Reveals Scrapped Matches and Wild Pitches:

The Netflix series, which dropped today, pulls back the curtain on WWE’s 2025 writers’ room chaos, including near-misses like Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker and Demon Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam. Road Dogg drew a blank when Triple H asked about Chelsea Green’s next steps, while Becky Lynch hinted this might be her final WWE run. Heartfelt scenes feature Lyra Valkyria’s tears after a botched match, soothed by John Cena, and fans reacting strongly to the unfiltered creative struggles.

Netflix already teases Season 3 for summer 2026.

– Per Fightful, their sources in WWE are of the belief that WWE has signed Powerhouse Hobbs and he may be at the Royal Rumble a week from Saturday.