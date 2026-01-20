Penta on making it to WWE, Nixon Newell says the AEW/ROH door is open, Triple H puts over IYO SKY

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
361

– Nixon Newell feels her door to returning to AEW or ROH is still open, saying, “I don’t think so because there was never any negative — when we left, it wasn’t like we stormed out. It was an understanding on both sides, and both of, ‘Yeah, okay, cool. No worries, we get it.’” She added, “It was never anything negative until the dirt sheets made it negative.”

(Source: Casual Conversations withThe Wrestling Classic)

– “It took me 20 years to get here, to the top of the pyramid. And that pyramid is called WWE,” states Penta on WWE Unreal.

Triple H loves IYO SKY:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here