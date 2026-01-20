Naomi and Jade Cargill notes

– Naomi opened up about her 2022 walkout from WWE, stressing that the decision came from a need to protect herself on a personal level. While she avoided sharing specifics, she acknowledged that “a lot happened that day at work” while she and Sasha Banks were the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions, which led them to “literally walk out.”

She explained that the moment marked a turning point in her life and career, saying “I needed to stand up for myself, and not as Naomi, but as Trinity.” Naomi admitted it was an unsettling experience, describing it as “the first time in my life, in my career, not employed and not knowing what to do next and where to go next.”

(Source: WWE Unreal Season 2)

– Jade Cargill officially celebrates 80 days as the WWE Women’s Champion on SmackDown:

80 days as Champ. I love that for me.

So yall are reporting this every 10 days? Lmaooooo. Get something better to do. My title isn’t going anywhere. Let me know when it’s 100 💅🏾🥰🤣 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) January 20, 2026