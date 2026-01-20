More WWE News and Notes

– Finn Balor thanked the Belfast crowd for singing his mother a belated happy birthday song:

And thank you Belfast for making the Birthday Girl feels so special pic.twitter.com/DHgo0XwJmM — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 20, 2026

– Adam Pearce announced there will be a Fatal 4 Way Match on next week’s Raw to determine who will be the new #1 Contenders for the World Tag Team Titles.

– Austin Theory & Rhea Ripley at the gym in Belfast!

– Becky Lynch says this WWE run and contract will probably be her last.

“When you’re in this world, and you’re always wanting to be on top, you have to kind of feel like you’re always fighting something, you’re fighting yourself. You’re fighting people that feel like they wanna put you down. You’re also getting opinions about yourself constantly, about who you are. Not that you believe them, but maybe it lies somewhere in the back of your head where you’re going, like ‘Oh, maybe I am a bad person.’ I love working. I love getting out in front of the crowd. I love wrestling, but there’s also that hard part of, ‘Now mom’s got to go to work.’ That guilt is always hard. Like, I Had this little kid that I had then been leaving. I felt like when I’d come back, she was angry at me. Like I didn’t- I hadn’t had enough time with her. The time off, it was maybe gonna be forever. I don’t think I knew. I was kind of so content. This is probably it, this is the final run. This is the final contract. So I suppose it’s a matter of knowing that, understanding that and enjoying that the best I can.”

(source: Becky Lynch via WWE Unreal)