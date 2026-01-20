Maria Kanellis gives birth, Logan Paul thinks Vince McMahon returns, Chelsea Green’s dream house

– Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have welcomed their third child, William Mercury Bennett.

William Mercury Bennett was born yesterday afternoon at 7 pounds 7ounces and 18.8 inches. He is an absolute angel. William gets his name from his great-grandfather who is my godfather and was an immigrant from Greece. And my brother who is a veteran, husband, father, and… pic.twitter.com/E2eHSZqYbh — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 20, 2026

– Logan Paul believes Vince McMahon will come back to WWE and get inducted into the Hall Of Fame:

Logan Paul believes Vince McMahon will come back to WWE and get inducted into the Hall Of Fame 👀 (IMPAULSIVE) pic.twitter.com/y7dgIP7Imf — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 20, 2026

– Chelsea Green is finally building her dream house with her wrestling earnings. She reveals she’s going to have a section in her house for all her championships.

(source: WWE Unreal Season 2)