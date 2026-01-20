Maria Kanellis gives birth, Logan Paul thinks Vince McMahon returns, Chelsea Green’s dream house

Steve Gerweck
– Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have welcomed their third child, William Mercury Bennett.

Logan Paul believes Vince McMahon will come back to WWE and get inducted into the Hall Of Fame:

Chelsea Green is finally building her dream house with her wrestling earnings. She reveals she’s going to have a section in her house for all her championships.

(source: WWE Unreal Season 2)

