Leila Grey and Lilian Garcia notes

– Leila Grey gives an surgery update on her ACL Injury.

It’s been over a month since Leila Grey injury happened. Grey took to social media, and thanked everyone for the support during this time. Grey goes forward to show a video of where her injury occurred during the match with Mercedes Mone. Turns out Grey not being ever injured, didn’t fully understand the severity of just something so simple until she went for her running knee it was the second pop of her knee, Grey knew it was serious. Grey gives an update on future surgery plans.

“So, today is January 19th, and I had consultations with the surgeons. So, it’s been over a month since my injury. I finally got to see the surgeon today, and unfortunately, the feedback that I got was, I still do not have complete range of motion in my leg. So, I cannot fully extend it, still can’t bend my knees. So, because of that, I need to do more prehab, at least another month of prehab, twice a week. And then, after that, he said, he should be able to operate.”

Here’s a little update for you guys on my recovery and where I’m at currently. Also a look into the exact moment in my match when I tore my ACL. I didn’t get a chance to mention it in my video, but also a huge thank you to @aew

They’ve been there for me every step of the way… pic.twitter.com/KPHdIBM4o8 — Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) January 20, 2026

– Just announced:

It is with great pleasure that we announce the addition of WWE Star, LILIAN GARCIA, to the superstar roster for Squared Circle Expo VI, happening March 27-28, 2026 @ the Wyndham Indianapolis West!

The voice of a generation, Lilian Garcia makes her Squared Circle Expo debut this coming March, thanks to our friends over at Ultimate Starz! An accomplished singer and Billboard charting artist, Lilian is best known for ring announcing duties for WWE superstars from 1999 until even today! This is a rare appearances we are super excited to have at SCX! Please join us in welcoming one of the most powerful wrestling voices of all time into the SCX family!

Lilian Garcia joins already announced guests like Big Show, Saraya, Mick Foley, Swoggle, Brian Myers, Dennis Rodman, Kevin Nash, Great Muta, Masahiro Chono, DDP, Carlito, Lita, Trish Stratus and so many more!

Guest announcements will keep on trucking from now until show date, but tickets will move fast so don’t waste a second!

Tickets are on sale NOW and ONLY available at www.SquaredCircleX.com!!! March 27-28, 2026 at The Wyndham Indianapolis West in Indianapolis, IN!

The flood gates have been opened, and you should be on the lookout for a roster of guests, legends, and future starts of professional wrestling that only Squared Circle Expo can deliver!