Jim Ross suffers a fall, Thekla auctioning top from Blood & Guts match

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
293
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Jim Ross says his planned trip to Orlando for AEW Dynamite has been postponed after he suffered an unexpected fall at home, leaving him on the floor for about five hours before getting help.

Thekla is auctioning off her signed & worn Top from Blood & Guts 2025 match.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here