Jim Ross suffers a fall, Thekla auctioning top from Blood & Guts match

Jim Ross says his planned trip to Orlando for AEW Dynamite has been postponed after he suffered an unexpected fall at home, leaving him on the floor for about five hours before getting help.

Great #CFBPlayoff game tonight! Congrats to @IUHoosiers for an amazing win vs @CanesFootball My trip to Orlando for @AEW Dynamite is postponed due to an untimely fall that saw me lying on my living room floor for 5 hours. I’ll be watching! 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 20, 2026

Thekla is auctioning off her signed & worn Top from Blood & Guts 2025 match.

Thekla is auctioning off her signed & worn Top from Blood & Guts 2025 match. 🕷️ Via Pro Wrestling Tees on Tuesday.

pic.twitter.com/RtIxiFERBG — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) January 20, 2026