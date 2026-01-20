1/20/26 NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – January 20, 2026

• Ethan Page beats Elio LeFleur to retain the NXT North American Title

• Shiloh Hill beats Josh Briggs to advance to the 6 Way Ladder Match for the NXT Title

After the match Tony D attacks both of them

• Jaida Parker says that everybody has their opinions about her and while there are days she may not be able to catch a break, she can catch eyes and can catch people’s attention

Blake Monroe interrupts and says that Jaida made a mistake last week by attacking her, and attempting to steal her spotlight

Jaida says that Blake talks too much and has to deal with her now

• The Vanity Project beat Chase University

• Ava announces it will be Izzi Dame vs Thea Hail vs Lola Vice in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s North American Title on the February 3rd episode of NXT

• Sean Legacy beats Eli Knight to advance to the 6 Way Ladder Match for the NXT Title. After the match Tony D attacks both of them

Police come out and arrest Tony D

• Sol Ruca & Zaria beat The Fatal Influence, Kendal Grey, & Wren Sinclair in a Triple Threat Match to become the #1 Contenders against Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles