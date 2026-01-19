Zayda Steel

Real name: Fatima Zahra

Height: 5’4″

Date of birth: October 13, 2003

From: Arlington County, Virginia

Pro debut: August 7, 2022

Trained by: Brian Johnson, Diego Cruz, and Drolix

Finishing move: Inverted Double Underhook Facebuster

Biography

– Steel made her in-ring debut on August 7, 2022, at Combat Zone Wrestling Limelight 8, losing against Trish Adora.

– Steel’s first appearance for Major League Wrestling (MLW) took place on September 3, 2023, during MLW’s flagship show MLW Fusion.

– On May 20, 2024, at Marigold’s debut event Marigold Fields Forever, Steel performed in a tag-team match alongside Mai Sakurai in a losing effort against Myla Grace and Nagisa Nozaki.

– Steel signed with WWE in November 2024 as part of the WWE ID program.

– Steel made her WWE debut on the April 2, 2025 edition of Evolve, losing to Brinley Reece.

– On October 9, 2025, Steel announced that she would not be renewing her WWE ID contract.

– In January 2026, Steel was signed by AEW