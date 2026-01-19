WWE Raw is live today from Belfast, Northern Ireland at 3pm EST. / 12pm PST. on Netflix.

On tap for today’s show is CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano, as well as an opening segment with Gunther.

WWE RAW RESULTS 1/19/26

WWE RAW RESULTS 1/19/26

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. Michael Cole welcomes usto The Esse Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland as we see a sea of WWE fans while the camera pushes through and the new Eminem theme song plays. CM Punk, Finn Balor and others are shown arriving to the building as the crowd reacts.

Gunther & AJ Styles Kicks Things Off

The show settles back inside the arena, where the familiar sounds of the theme song for “The Ring General” plays to bring out Gunther. He comes out with a giant smile on his face as Cole and Corey Graves recap his controversial win over AJ Styles on last week’s show.

Gunther settles in the ring with the same big-ass(ed) smirk on his face and soaks in the boos, which ultimately transition to loud “You tapped out!” chants aimed at him, addressing the aforementioned controversy from last week where he tapped to Styles’ calf-crusher despite the referee not seeing it.

“The Ring General” declares for the Royal Rumble coming up, and gloats about his past showing in the match where he lasted over an hour. As he continues to try and gloat, he is cut off by the theme for AJ Styles. Styles calls him out for a match at Royal Rumble.

Gunther says he just declared and doesn’t plan on pulling double duty, so his answer is no. Styles says it sounds like he’s scared. Fans chant again that Gunther tapped out. Styles says they both know he didn’t win, and only got his hand raised because Styles showed mercy.

Styles says he should have kept the calf crusher on until he ripped his leg off and beat him with the bloody end of it. He says everyone knows Gunther “tapped out like a little b*tch.” Fans chant “Little b*tch!” at him. Styles says if you’re scared, just admit it and they can each move on.

Gunther reiterates that there is nothing in it for him and because of that, his answer remains no. He then says there is something Styles can do. Styles says name it. Gunther tells Styles to put his career up. Fans chant no. Gunther says Styles can think about it.

He wants his answer by the end of the night. “Unless you’re a little bit scared.” He drops the mic and walks off to end the segment. Fans loudly chant “Little b*tch!” at Gunther as he walks off. Gunther’s theme plays again as he heads to the back.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri

Backstage, we see Maxxine Dupri stretching. Natalya comes by and tells Dupri she has her back tonight. Dupri is stoked to see Natty and says she’s ready for Becky Lynch tonight. The brief backstage segment wraps up there and we return inside the arena.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch comes to the ring. She settles inside the squared circle, gets on the microphone and quickly goes heel on her home country of Ireland, explaining how she got out of Ireland as soon as she could.

From there, Dupri also makes her way out and the bell sounds to get this opening title tilt officially off-and-running. Lynch and Dupri stalk each other and lock up. Lynch slams Dupri down to the mat and they lock up again. Lynch kicks Dupri and slams her head into the turnbuckles.

Lynch kicks Dupri some more in the corner and Dupri then takes down Lynch with a Thesz Press. Dupri takes down Lynch with a dropkick and Lynch goes to the outside. Dupri tries for a baseball slide and then cannonballs onto Lynch to the outside.

Dupri climbs the ropes with Lynch attempting a suplex. Lynch counters and hits a neck-breaker on the ropes sending Dupri to the outside. We see this again in super-slow-motion as the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Dupri punches Lynch several times. Lynch comes back with kicks and a clothesline and covers Dupri for a two count. Lynch is getting frustrated and talks to herself and goes to Dupri and starts punching her.

Dupri asks for more and punches Lynch back and hits her with some clotheslines. Dupri kicks Lynch in the face and slams into Lynch in the corner. Dupri hits a fisherman’s suplex and then hits a K2 leg drop and covers Lynch for a near fall. Dupri goes for the ankle lock but Lynch counters and slams down Dupri.

Dupri is covered and she kicks out at two. Dupri counters a manhandle slam and covers Lynch. Lynch reverses and Dupri kicks out. Dupri is locked in The DisarmHer and Dupri rolls into a pinning attempt and Lynch kicks out. Dupri gets Lynch in an ankle lock and Lynch rolls into a pin.

Dupri kicks out and kicks Lynch downa and covers Lynch for a near fall. Dupri climbs the ropes and Lynch punches her and now both ladies are on the top turnbuckle punching each other. Lynch superplexes Dupri and DDTs her and covers Dupri for a near fall. Lynch punches Dupri several times and then undoes the pad on a turnbuckle.

Dupri rolls up Lynch and Lynch kicks out. Dupri sends Lynch into the corner almost hitting the exposed buckle and then suplexes Lynch. Dupri hits a crossbody and Lynch rolls though and Dupri kicks out at two. Dupri gets Lynch in another ankle lock.

Dupri is almost slammed into the turnbuckle. Dupri slams down Lynch and covers her and Natalya puts Lynch’s leg on the rope. Dupri asks Natty why she would do this. Lynch hits a manhandle slam and covers Dupri for the win to retain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

Natalya Attacks Maxxine Dupri

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things here are far from over. Natalya glares at Dupri and shakes her head. Natalya takes down Dupri in the ring and punches her out. Natalya kicks Dupri to the mat and tells her she’ll never learn.

Natalya slaps Dupri and Dupri slaps Natalya back. Natalya clotheslines Dupri down to the mat and poses above Dupri. Natalya puts Dupri in The SharpShooter and Dupri taps out. The ref breaks the hold and Natty then punches out Dupri some more.

Backstage With Adam Pearce, AJ Styles & Paul Heyman

We shoot backstage, where we see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce talking to AJ Styles. He tells him to think about what Gunther said and Styles says he’ll call his wife. Paul Heyman then rolls up and asks Pearce how he is doing.

Pearce says he’s had a great week and talks about Bron Breakker’s suspension. Heyman talks about the six man tag match tonight. Pearce tells Heyman to tell his guys to be well behaved as Pearce will be at ringside for the six man tag match.

Backstage At The Judgment Day Clubhouse

We shoot to The Judgment Day Clubhouse backstage, where we see Raquel Rodriguez telling Roxanne Perex, Liv Morgan and Finn Bálor that Stephanie Vaquer isn’t cleared to wrestle yet. Morgan says that when Vaquer is cleared The Judgement Day will hold the gold.

Morgan and Perez talk about their new found friendship. Morgan asks Bálor how he feels about his match and Bálor says he’s not leaving his stomping grounds without the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. With that said, the show moves on.

Checking In With WWE Tag-Team Champions The Usos

Jey Uso YEETs through the crowd with mic in hand. He stops in the stairs of the crowd and cuts a promo. Jey talks about how he put the tag team division on notice last week. This week he’s out here to let everyone know he’s entering the Royal Rumble.

Backstage With Adam Pearce & The New Day

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is shown backstage. The New Day trio of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller) come in and they’re pissed that they don’t have tag title match. Pearce issues a fatal four-way for next week’s show.

Rey Mysterio, Penta & Dragon Lee vs. Logan Paul, Bronson Reed & Austin Theory

From there, Adam Pearce makes his way out to ringside to keep a close eye on the next match of the evening, which involves Paul Heyman and The Vision. Out comes the three-man team of Logan Paul, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory, with “The Oracle” by their side.

Their opponents get the crowd on their feet in Ireland, as the masked luchador trio opposition consisting of Rey Mysterio, Penta and Dragon Lee make their respective ring walks. The bell sounds and we see Pearce with a big smile on his face watching the action next to the commentary desk.

Lee and Theory kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. The two lock up and Theory gets Lee in the corner. Lee rolls up Theory who kicks out. Lee chops Theory and Theory takes Lee down with a forearm. Penta is tagged in and Paul is tagged in.

Paul and Penta do the Penta walk and Paul kicks Penta. Penta kicks Paul back and hits a slingblade to Paul. Paul hits a blockbuster on Penta and then slams his head into the mat. Penta kicks Paul and Paul uppercuts Penta and Paul tags out to Reed.

Mysterio is tagged in as well and the two circle each other. Reed pushes Mysterio into the ring and Mysterio attacks Reed and kicks him. Reed catches Mysterio who counters out of the hold but Reed slams down Mysterio. Theory is tagged in and he slams into Mysterio in the corner.

Paul is tagged in and he does the same. Reed is tagged back in, Paul and Theory swing Reed into Mysterio and Mysterio is falls out of the corner onto the mat. Theory is tagged in and Mysterio sends Theory into the corner. Penta and Lee are tagged in and Theory is triple teamed.

The Vision try to get involved and they’re all sent outside the ring. Penta, Mysterio and Lee all fly over the ropes onto The Vision and on that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Theory mounts Lee and punches him several times. Theory knocks Lee to the mat and kicks him in the sternum. Lee punches Theory back and Theory kicks Lee and hits a Fallaway Slam on Lee. Reed is tagged in and Lee is double teamed and then knocked to the mat.

Lee kicks Reed and dodges a booty drop by Reed. Reed takes out Penta and Mysterio and goes back to Lee and slams him to the mat and Penta and Mysterio break the pin. Lee dodges Last Rites and Reed then tags to Paul and Paul attacks Lee and taunts Penta. Theory is tagged in and Lee gets some forearms from Theory.

Lee hits a hurricanrana and sends Theory out of the ring. Lee tags in Mysterio and Mysterio takes Theory down and slams into Theory in the corner. Mysterio punches Theory 10 times in the corner and then trips him on the ropes. Theory catches the 6-1-9 and Penta is tagged in.

Theory is double teamed and Penta hits The Penta Driver and covers Theory. Reed breaks the pin. All the men start fighting, Paul is sent outside the ring and Paul military presses Mysterio and slams him into the corner. Paul is dropkicked and Reed gets beaten up by Lee and Penta.

Lee flies onto Reed outside the ring. In the middle of the ring, Theory punches Penta and slams him down and covers him for a near fall. Heyman and Pearce start arguing and Paul tosses brass knuckles to Theory. The ref catches it and Pearce takes the knuckles from Theory.

Pearce and Heyman argue outside the ring and Pearce drops the knuckles. Mysterio takes the brass knuckles and punches Theory. Penta kicks Paul down and hits The Mexican Destroyer on Theory and gets the win to give his team the victory.

Winners: Rey Mysterio, Penta & Dragon Lee

Jackie Redmond Interviews CM Punk

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond talking to her guest at this time, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. She asks him about his match against Finn Bálor. Punk says it’s this kind of pressure that feeds him and proves he’s the best in the world and that’s why he’ll prove this in Ireland. He vows to break Bálor.

Paul Heyman Tells Adam Pearce His Raw G.M. Days Are Numbered

Could WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce’s days in his position of authority on the red brand be numbered? “The Oracle” seems to think so. We see Pearce walking backstage when Heyman follows him. Heyman tells Pearce his days as G.M. are numbered. He tells Pearce to talk the phone call he’s about to get.

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky Attacked By The Judgment Day

Back inside the arena, the theme hits to bring out the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions. With that said, Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley come out to the ring. Ripley welcomes us to Monday Night RhIyo. She talks about their title defense at Saturday Night’s Main Event against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez.

Sky says RhIyo is always on top. Ripley says they have an announcement. Once they beat Morgan and Perez and retain their titles, they’re both entering The Royal Rumble match. Perez and Morgan come out to the ring. Morgan tells them they’re delusional and that they’ll beat RhIyo.

Morgan tells Sky to not trust Ripley and that Ripley will turn on Sky. Morgan says she’s done it to her, and that Ripley’s selfishness always leaves Ripley alone. Morgan says neither Ripley or Sky will win the Rumble and how it’ll be someone from The Judgement Day. Ripley gets ambushed by The Judgment Day.

Backstage With Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

We shoot backstage again where we see Bayley losing her mind and talking to herself. Lyra Valkyria comes by and tells Bayley she’s finding it hard to be positive. She hates feeling like she let her friend down. Bayley says Valkyria could never let her down. They get excited about one of them possibly winning the Royal Rumble.

Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

Inside the arena we get ready for our next match of the evening. Following his victory over another Los Americanos member last week, Raw newcomer Je’Von Evans comes to the ring for his one-on-one showdown against El Grande Americano.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Americano and Evans lock up at the bell and trade slaps and punches. Evans and Americano flip and counter holds. Americano catches Evans who rolls through and some kicks are traded.

The men trade pinning attempts and roll around the ring. Evans hits a dropkick on Americano and Cole calls Evans Kofi Kingston. Evans speeds around the ring and lots of moves are countered. Evans takes down Americano with a headscissors and then hits a dropkick.

Americano hits an enzuigiri on Evans and then punches him out several times. Americano stomps on Evans and gets tossed out of the ring. Evans kicks Americano outside the ring and back in the ring, Evans hits a springboard clothesline.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see things still in progress. Americano is in the ring and Evans is laying outside and has been declared medically unable to complete. We see him being helped to the back holding his arm.

Winner by forfeit: El Grande Americano

Jackie Redmond Interviews Finn Bálor

After talking with CM Punk earlier in the show, Jackie Redmond is now backstage with his opponent for tonight’s WWE Raw main event, Ireland’s own Finn Bálor. She asks him about the pressure of fighting CM Punk in his home country. Bálor says Punk is in his island and tonight there will be a new Irish World Heavyweight Champion.

Backstage With The Vision, Adam Pearce & AJ Styles

Backstage we see The Vision members Logan Paul, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory walking with Paul Heyman. Adam Pearce approaches them and asks Heyman if he can talk to Bron Breakker and make peace. Heyman says if he got that phone call he would want to make amends too.

Heyman says he’ll have Breakker at Raw next week and Pearce will need to be on his best behavior. They leave and AJ Styles comes by and gives his answer. His wife told him to kick Gunther’s ass. Styles and Gunther will battle at the Rumble and if Styles loses he gives up his career.

Backstage With The Kabuki Warriors

Asuka yells are a cowering Kairi Sane backstage and she tells Sane that Sane embarrassed her because she got pinned and they lost their titles and that she lost last week. Asuka compares this to how it felt when Iyo Sky left her. Sane tells Asuka she’ll do anything and she will make sure Asuka wins the Rumble.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Bálor

It’s main event time!

It’s also ‘clobbering time,’ as WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk comes to the ring with fans still digging “The Second City Saint” despite being in the hometown of his opponent, as fans loudly sing along with his Cult of Personality theme song.

“The Prince” also got a good crowd reaction coming out, as you’d expect. Following the final formal pre-match ring introductions by the ring announcer for the champion and the challenger, the bell sounds to get this title tilt officially off-and-running.

Punk gets Bálor down in an armbar and Bálor tries flipping out of it but gets grounded. Bálor gets Punk on the mat and the two regroup. Bálor gets Punk back on the mat and covers for a one count. Bálor gets Punk in a side headlock and Punk swings Bálor into the ropes and dropkicks him.

Punk knees Bálor in the corner and Bálor sends Punk into the opposite corner and chops him. Bálor kicks Punk in the face and Bálor covers Punk who kicks out at two. Bálor hits a sling-blade but holds on and puts Punk in a side headlock again.

Punk slams down Bálor and sends him outside the ring. Punk comes out of the ring and slams into Bálor sending him over the announce desk. We see this once again in a super slow-motion replay as the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see things picking up in this world title tilt, with the crowd loudly coming to life all-the-while in the background. Punk has Bálor in a headlock and Bálor powers out and elbows Punk. Punk kicks Bálor in the corner and hits a bulldog. Punk covers Bálor who kicks out at two.

Punk gets Bálor in a chinlock. Bálor elbows out of the hold and punches Punk. Punk knees Bálor and Bálor kicks Punk in the face. Bálor punches Punk several times and they start trading punches. Punk punches Bálor several times and Bálor hits an overhead Pele kick and both men are laid out.

Bálor chops Punk in the corner and chops him at each of the corners of the ring. Bálor kicks Punk several times in the corner and takes down Punk and kicks Punk in the chest. Bálor takes Punk down with a forearm and covers Punk who kicks out. Punk goes for GTS but Bálor holds the ropes.

Bálor is sent out to the apron and Bálor kicks Punk from the apron. Bálor climbs the ropes and Punk runs up and kicks him on the top rope. Bálor and Punk are on the top rope and Punk hits a superplex and Bálor rolls through and tries to pin Punk. Punk hits Bálor with a clothesline and then chops Bálor a few times.

Bálor hits a slingblade and takes down Punk. Punk is sent over the top rope and Bálor flips over the top rope and takes out Punk. Back in the ring, Bálor dropkicks Punk. Bálor climbs the ropes and goes for The Coup de Grace but Punk moves out of the way. Punk hits GTS and Bálor kicks out at two.

Punk hits some elbows on Bálor and then mounts Bálor and punches him several times. Punk gets Bálor in the Anaconda Vice and Bálor tries to get to the ropes. Bálor gets his foot on the rope and the hold is broken. Punk gets Bálor on his shoulder and Bálor fights out of it.

He hits another Sling-blade on Punk and then drop kicks Punk again. Bálor dropkicks Punk again and climbs the ropes. Bálor hits Coup de Grace and Punk kicks out at two. Punk goes for GTS again but Bálor rolls him up. Punk kicks out.

From there, we see Punk gets Bálor back on his shoulders and hits GTS and pins Bálor to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship after a hard-fought battle. We see a mutual showing of respect afterwards as the show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: CM Punk