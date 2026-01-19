WWE News and Notes

– Construction continues on the Royal Rumble set.

– A fan account claimed Elon Musk is in very early talks to buy WWE from TKO Group Holdings for around $9.3 billion, citing its live events and media appeal for potential X tie-ins. No credible news reports confirm the rumor, despite past links like WWE Speed launching on X in 2024, and TKO’s market cap exceeds $35 billion. Fans split between excitement for innovative booking and worries Musk might disrupt the industry, echoing his playful Ryanair buyout banter that also lacks serious signs.

– Finn Balor hanging out with his 94 year old grandmother ahead of his World Title match tomorrow in Belfast.

– AAA/WWE continues to experiment with AI Art. On last night’s AAA broadcast they had an AI video package for AAA Mega Champion, Dominik Mysterio. However the AI didn’t get the memo and made Dom AEW World Champion: