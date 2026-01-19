Update on Trey Miguel’s AEW release, Undertaker on wrestler’s filming TikTok backstage

– Trey Miguel’s AEW release reportedly “came from up above” but had nothing to do with any talent or Tony Khan, according to Bryan Alvarez:

“No one’s really saying much. Well, some people are saying certain things, but my understanding is whatever it is, it came from up above.

I know there’s a lot of rumours but it had nothing to do with anybody in AEW talent, anything like that, or Tony (Khan).

Something happened from way up and he was released. That is what we know at this point about Trey Miguel.”

– The Undertaker explains why he hates see talent filming TikTok’s backstage instead of watching matches:

“For me, I’m a notoriously old school dude. It’s disheartening sometimes when I go to the shows, and if you can even find talent backstage watching matches, like most of ‘em are filming TikTok’s, doing all this other [stuff]. Even when I was on the road full time, if you weren’t sitting there watching the monitor, it was gonna be a bad day for you.”