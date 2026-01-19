Triple H says the situation with R-Truth was a misunderstanding (video)

“We’re gonna let your contract lapse, your contact is at the end and we’re not going to renew” “He immediately went on socials and said he was fired, he was never fired” – Triple H on the R Truth contact situation. (WWE UNREAL) pic.twitter.com/8rmY2Im4Ab — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 19, 2026

Triple H said the situation with R-Truth was a misunderstanding caused by contract negotiations breaking down, not a firing. He explained that WWE reached a point where “Truth’s contract was coming up” and both sides were “very far apart in the numbers.” As communication stalled, Triple H noted that “it’s very easy for both sides to read into the communications differently.”

He said WWE’s stance became, “Okay, well, if you’re not going to come to us, then… your contract is at the end. We’re not going to renew,” adding that the hope was “maybe this will force his hand to say, well, hold on a second. Can we talk?”

Instead, Triple H said Truth reacted publicly, explaining that “he immediately went out on social and said he was fired,” which he strongly denied, stating “he was never fired.” He closed by addressing the rumors directly, emphasizing that “contrary to prior belief, he was never not under contract with us.”

