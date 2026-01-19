Trey Miguel issues a statement Sonya Deville signs a short term TNA contract

– Former WWE star Daria Rae, known as Sonya Deville, signed a six-month contract with TNA Wrestling after bursting onto TNA iMPACT! on January 15 as the new overseer of operations. The 35-year-old turned heel right away, introducing ex-WWE’s Elayna Black and aligning with the S.U.I.T. stable, marking her return after nearly a year away from wrestling following her WWE exit in February 2025. Rae loves the flexibility for her acting projects and plans to stick around if it stays mutually beneficial, with TNA teasing more weekly on AMC.

– Following his AEW release, Trey Miguel posted:

