Smackdown moving to SyFy for two weeks due to Winter Olympics coverage

John Pollock from POST Wrestling is reporting that Smackdown is moving to SyFy for two weeks in February due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Both the February 13 and February 20 episodes will air on SyFy, keeping their regular 8PM ET start time and still going for three hours. The show will return to USA Network on February 27 on the eve of the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The Winter Olympics, from Lombardy and Northeast Italy, will broadcast between February 6 and February 22, with coverage on NBC, USA Network, and other sister properties.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online