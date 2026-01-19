Riyadh workers hoist massive Royal Rumble poster teasing NXT stars

Workers unveiled a giant poster for WWE’s first Royal Rumble outside North America, set for January 31 at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. It features spots for NXT stars including champion Oba Femi, Joe Hendry, Ethan Page, Tatum Paxley, Lola Vice, and Thea Hail, sparking talk of debuts or call-ups alongside main roster names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Fans pore over clues like a possible Nikki Bella sighting, while WWE’s new ’25 Greatest Royal Rumble Returns’ list ranks John Cena’s 2008 entry at the top. Tickets are on sale now, streaming live at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.