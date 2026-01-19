Notes on Chelsea Green and Nick Aldis

– In a new interview with Denise Salcedo, the former Tag Team Champion revealed her mission to support the women’s division… while admitting she has zero energy left for the male roster.
“My goal in this industry is to make everyone feel welcome, there is a place for everyone. Now look, I don’t care about the guys, I don’t. I’m nice to them but I don’t give a flying f**k about the guys.”
Green explained that her attitude stems from how poorly she was treated while coming up in the business.
“I was just treated so poorly coming up and I just knew that, ‘Man when I make it, I want everyone to feel comfortable coming to me… I want everyone to have a good experience with me and want everyone to know that they’re supported.”
– Nick Aldis on if he will wrestle again:
“It’s not really been talked about one way or the other. It’s like, Matt Cardona is a perfect example, where it’s like stay ready. But I also made a commitment to, you know, this role [general manager]”
(source: Keepin It 100)