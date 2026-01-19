Notes on Chelsea Green and Nick Aldis

– In a new interview with Denise Salcedo, the former Tag Team Champion revealed her mission to support the women’s division… while admitting she has zero energy left for the male roster.

​“My goal in this industry is to make everyone feel welcome, there is a place for everyone. Now look, I don’t care about the guys, I don’t. I’m nice to them but I don’t give a flying f**k about the guys.”

Green explained that her attitude stems from how poorly she was treated while coming up in the business.

​“I was just treated so poorly coming up and I just knew that, ‘Man when I make it, I want everyone to feel comfortable coming to me… I want everyone to have a good experience with me and want everyone to know that they’re supported.”

– Nick Aldis on if he will wrestle again:

“It’s not really been talked about one way or the other. It’s like, Matt Cardona is a perfect example, where it’s like stay ready. But I also made a commitment to, you know, this role [general manager]”

