Notes on Becky Lynch, CJ Perry, and R-Truth

Becky Lynch attributed the unexpected success of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to her involvement in the series.

CJ Perry (Lana) says she wants to be in a General Manager role:

“My dream is to be a GM. In my journal that I’ve written, probably for 12 years now, 13 years, it was, ‘I want to be General Manager.’”

(source: @ringthebelleds)

– Happy birthday R-Truth!

