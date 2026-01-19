Je’Von Evans’ WWE Raw match stopped due to shoulder injury

Fresh off his NXT call-up, Greensboro’s ‘Young OG’ dazzled with high-flying moves against El Grande Americano before spilling to the floor and signaling injury. Medics rushed in, leading to a referee stoppage and a win for his opponent by doctor’s decision. Fans shared heartbreak online, hoping for a quick recovery just days before Royal Rumble, with insiders noting he favored the same shoulder as recent wrestler issues.

Related Posts