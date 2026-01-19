Fred Rosser (Darren Young) calls early NXT a “Nightmare”

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Los Angeles, CA — In a new members-only watch-along episode revisiting NXT Season 1, Episode 3, former WWE Superstar and attorney David Otunga is joined by longtime friend and fellow veteran Fred Rosser (formerly known to WWE fans as Darren Young) for a candid conversation that pulls back the curtain on one of the most polarizing eras in modern WWE history. While the original NXT series is often remembered today for its nostalgia, chaos, and the eventual rise of The Nexus, Rosser offers a brutally honest perspective on what it felt like living through it in real time, describing the experience as a “nightmare” that created real anxiety behind the scenes.

During the episode, Otunga and Rosser break down the pressure-cooker environment of early NXT, where talent were expected to instantly stand out on national television while navigating constantly shifting creative direction and a reality-show format that could amplify every mistake. Rosser explains that the uncertainty of not knowing what was coming next, combined with the intense need to impress decision-makers, made the entire process emotionally exhausting. The two also discuss how perceptions could change week to week, and how quickly confidence could be shaken when you felt like you were being evaluated at all times.

“That NXT was a nightmare,” said Fred Rosser. “It gave me anxiety.”

Otunga, who also competed on NXT Season 1, adds that revisiting the footage brings back memories of an environment that was unlike anything else in WWE at the time, and that fans rarely saw the reality of what talent were experiencing off-camera. The watch-along expands beyond the on-screen moments, touching on the competition inside the locker room during the Nexus era, the mental grind of trying to carve out an identity, and how difficult it was to balance performance expectations with personal confidence.

“People look back now and see it as entertainment and nostalgia, but when you’re in it, it’s a completely different world,” said David Otunga. “Fred’s perspective is real. That era was pressure, stress, and constant uncertainty.”

In addition to discussing NXT itself, the episode explores the broader ecosystem of WWE at the time, including the unspoken expectations of how talent were supposed to carry themselves backstage, how easily someone could get heat for the smallest thing, and how difficult it could be to find stability while being judged in every room you walked into. Otunga and Rosser also reflect on the long-term impact that the original NXT format had on performers, especially those who were still developing their voice, confidence, and presentation under the brightest spotlight possible.

The members-only watch-along is available now.