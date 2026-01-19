Daria Rae reveals how the TNA debut came together

Daria Rae (Sonya Deville( reveals how the TNA IMPACT debut came together:

It’s been one week since Daria Rae debuted on Impact. Though Rae revealed during an interview with Denise Salcedo, that she was offered a TNA contract shortly after her release from WWE, however she needed a long break from the pro wrestling industry. Fast forward to now, it was all about timing:

“I took a much-needed break, and then as we rounded the end of the year, I just had an epiphany,” she said. “I looked at my wife and I was like, ‘Babe, I think I want to go back to wrestling in some capacity.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I think you should.’ So that was kind of it. I had been talking to TNA kind of from the moment I left [WWE]. Because TNA is owned by the same company that Invicta FC the MMA company is owned by — Anthem Sports. So I had met “TNA President” Carlos Silva at an Invicta event. We had talked back then, and I just wasn’t ready then. And then I was. So I reached out and I was like, ‘Let’s do this.’ And it happened to be the day before they were going to announce the AMC TV deal.”

(Source: Denise Salcedo)