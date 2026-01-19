CM Punk on Batista: “he’s actually a really good serious actor”

WWE’s CM Punk comments on John Cena and Batista’s acting careers:

“I think the world finds out what we all knew. John Cena is incredibly funny when he wants or needs to be.

“Dave Bautista is very stoic and serious when he wants to be and when he needs to be. Those are the two that jump off the page.

“I almost kind of get mad when I hear people talk about Dave, like ‘Oh wow, he’s actually a really good serious actor.’ I’m like ‘Hey, that’s my friend, I always knew he could do that.’

“But the world doesn’t know, because I think there’s a generalization about ‘big dumb pro wrestlers,’ just like there’s probably a generalization about ‘comic books are silly’ or ‘horror movies aren’t serious.’

“Those are just stereotypes that you’ve got to chip through.”

(source: Comic Book)