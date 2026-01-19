Becky Lynch retains her Intercontinental Championship, Natalya turns on Maxxine (videos)

On Raw, Becky Lynch retained her Intercontinental Championship after Natalya saved the match for her. When it looked like Maxxine Dupri had it won, Natalya would pull Becky’s leg onto the rope.

After the match, Natalya assaulted Maxxine before locking in the Sharp Shooter.

WHAT 😲@NatbyNature just cost Maxxine Dupri the match and @BeckyLynchWWE retains the Women's Intercontinental Championship! pic.twitter.com/r8j7sgDGfP — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2026