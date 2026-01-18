WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Nottingham, England / Sun Jan 18, 2026

The Complete Results from the Motorpoint Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s
- Roxanne Perez defeats Lyra Valkyria
- Bayley and Lyra Valkyria defeat Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
- WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ. McIntyre retains the title
- Bron Breakker defeats Je’Von Evans
- WWE Women’s IC Championship Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Maxxine Dupri
- Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed
Thanks to @JadeSte83579065 and Zak from Glasgow in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam