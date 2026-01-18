WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Nottingham, England / Sun Jan 18, 2026

The Complete Results from the Motorpoint Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

  1. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s
  2. Roxanne Perez defeats Lyra Valkyria
  3. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria defeat Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
  4. WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ. McIntyre retains the title
  5. Bron Breakker defeats Je’Von Evans
  6. WWE Women’s IC Championship Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Maxxine Dupri
  7. Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed

